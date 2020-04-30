Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Macy’s will start reopening stores on Monday

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Macy’s will start re-opening stores as early as next week.

The retailer announced plans to open 68 stores on a limited basis starting Monday.

The CEO of Macy’s says they will start with stores in states that are easing coronavirus social distancing restrictions such as Florida.

The stores will have limited hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All 775 Macy’s stores could be up and running in the next six weeks according to leaders at the retailer.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss