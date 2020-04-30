Macy’s will start reopening stores on Monday

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Macy’s will start re-opening stores as early as next week.

The retailer announced plans to open 68 stores on a limited basis starting Monday.

The CEO of Macy’s says they will start with stores in states that are easing coronavirus social distancing restrictions such as Florida.

The stores will have limited hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All 775 Macy’s stores could be up and running in the next six weeks according to leaders at the retailer.

