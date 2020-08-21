Macy’s still plans on holding annual Thanksgiving parade despite COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – 2020 has looked a lot different from years past and a holiday tradition is following suit.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving DaPparade will still happen, but don’t expect thousands of people to be crowding new york city sidewalks.
The company released a statement on its website, saying “it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November.”
But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says everything will be different and anticipates some virtual components with some small in-person aspects.
More details on the changes are expected in early fall.
The world’s largest parade first began in the streets of Manhattan in 1924 and has been broadcast on NBC since 1953.
