Macy’s, Inc. temporarily closes stores nationwide due to Coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK (KHON2) – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores by end of the business day.

The closure will last until March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through its online retail stores and through its mobile apps.