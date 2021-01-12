MacDill Air Force Base begins administering doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base has received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is already putting shots in the arms of personnel.

The vaccine, which arrived in Tampa last week, is being offered in a phased approach in accordance with Department of Defense U.S. Department of Defense distribution plans, according to a Facebook post.

The first doses are being distributed to MacDill employees within Phase 1- Tier 1, which includes medical personnel, security forces and the fire department. After the initial rollout, vaccines will be distributed to personnel preparing to deploy outside the U.S.

The base plans to open a phone line for other employees to make vaccine appointments once the first round has been distributed. Getting vaccinated is voluntary.

Those with questions can call 813-827-1918 or email usaf.macdill.6-mdg.mbx.immunizations1@mail.mil.

LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM: