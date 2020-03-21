MacDill Air Force Base announces first positive coronavirus case

TAMPA (WFLA) – An active duty sailor assigned to MacDill Air Force Base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sailor is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during recent overseas travel according to Colonel Stephen Snelson.

“The safety of our Airmen, families, and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

MacDill Air Force Base remains in Health Protection Condition Level Bravo.

