Lousiana pastor arrested after nearly hitting protester with church bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WFLA) – A Louisiana pastor who’s refused to stop holding large services faces new legal trouble today.

Pastor Tony Spell was arrested by central Louisiana police who say he tried to hit a protester near his Life Tabernacle Church on Sunday.

Spell was driving a church bus at the time and now faces charges including aggravated assault.

On top of misdemeanors issued for his refusal to stop holding large, in-person services amid the coronavirus pandemic defying the governor’s ban on mass gatherings.

Earlier this week Pastor Spell launched what he called the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, asking Americans to donate their government stimulus checks to evangelists, missionaries and music ministers who he said have not received offerings in over a month. He said he, his wife and his son have all donated their checks, and added that those without a church can donate through his website.

Asked by CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Sunday why he is asking “people who you know don’t have much” to hand over their $1,200 stimulus checks, Spell said it was because some evangelists and missionaries don’t receive stimulus money.

“We are challenging you, if you can, give your stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries, who do not get the stimulus package,” he told CNN Sunday.

Spell has also told CNN he believes the pandemic is “politically motivated” and has said said the rules are a “government overreach.”

