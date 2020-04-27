Louisiana pastor, while on house arrest, again defies coronavirus order with church service

(NBC)—A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has been placed under house arrest.
Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house arrest after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted violating Louisiana’s mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services.
Spell showed up to the church’s Sunday service to cheers, according to a livestream posted on Facebook. The pastor showed off his ankle monitor while standing in front of his congregation, claiming, “I’m not hiding anymore.”
“It’s a dirty, rotten, crying shame when you have to hide in America,” he said.
