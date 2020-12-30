Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death Tuesday night.

Bautsch said in a statement that the family is asking for privacy. The incoming congressman was elected in a December runoff and was set to take office in January.

He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

