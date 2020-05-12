1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders to last through July

Coronavirus

by: KRON Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Light traffic moving along California 110 toward downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday said the county’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended through July, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The county last week relaxed some restrictions, allowing some retailers to offer curbside pickup with social distancing, and also permitting some beaches to reopen this week.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Ferrer said the easing of restrictions will be slow due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the county.

At last check, there are more than 67,000 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County, with more than 2,700 deaths – the most in California.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss