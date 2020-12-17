Looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Pinellas County before Christmas?

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With Christmas nearly a week away, residents are looking to get tested for coronavirus before traveling to visit loved ones for the holidays.
Below are the available testing locations in Pinellas County:
- Tropicana Field Parking Lot 2 – W side of the stadium off 16th St. S, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Open Dec. 21-23, 26; Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas
- Open Dec. 29-31, Jan. 2; Closed New Years Day
- Department of Health-Pinellas – Specific location provided once appointment is scheduled
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 727-824-6931
- BayCare Ruth Eckerd Hall – 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 7 to 10 a.m.
- 1-800-229-2273
- CVS
- Register and make an appointment at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
- Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP)
- Call (727) 824-8181 and select option 0
- CHCP at Clearwater – 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater, Fla.
- Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Open Dec. 22
- CHCP at Pinellas Park – 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park, Fla.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Open Dec. 22
- AFC Urgent Care Clearwater – 1500 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 727-266-1266
- AFC Urgent Care Pinellas Park – 7101 U.S. Highway 19 N., Pinellas Park, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 727-201-8585
- AFC Urgent Care Seminole – 11241 Park Blvd Suite A Seminole, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 727-394-3828
- AFC Urgent Care Tyrone/St. Petersburg – 2241 66th St N St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 727-273-1700
- Doctor’s Urgent Care – 34621 U.S. Highway 19, Palm Harbor, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 727-953-9888
- Your Kids Urgent Care St. Petersburg – 4040 49th St. N., St. Petersburg
- Monday – Friday: 7 – 10 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 727-526-6483
- Your Kids Urgent Care Largo – 12190 Seminole Boulevard, Suite A, Largo, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 7 – 10 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 727-586-6483
- Pediatric Urgent Care – 6705 38th Avenue North, Suite A, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Monday – Friday: 8 – 5 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: Call for an appointment
- 727-851-6160
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,148 new cases, 3rd-most coronavirus cases ever in single day
- Looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Pinellas County before Christmas?
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- First COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in Pinellas senior living facilities by Century Ambulance Service
- Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts