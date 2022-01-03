Looking for COVID-19 tests in Tampa? Here are sites you might not have checked

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States and Florida, testing availability is rapidly seeing demand increase.

To accommodate the higher demand for testing as people return to work and businesses adjusting their strategies, more people need the tests for safety and contact tracing.

While Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa have opened up new testing locations, there are some that are more overlooked for availability than others.

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test, that you may not have already checked, plus the bigger ones that are open.

Tampa testing

We already know that Tampa’s got a few testing sites open at the West Tampa Community Resource Center, the Al Lopez Site, which recently reopened, and the Progress Village location.

You can also get tested, by appointment, at Bible Based Fellowship Church on Ehrlich Road, and Tampa Bay Downs by appointment or walk-in. These are PCR tests.

Starting Tuesday, a drive-through location is opening at Al Barnes Park, with testing hours daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both PCR and rapid testing will be available, and appointments are encouraged.

Also of note, two temporary testing locations at Lee Davis Community Resource Center and Plant City Community Resource Center Friday in Hillsborough County closed, following the New Year holiday weekend.

Additionally, local pharmacies at Walgreens, Walmart, Publix and Target and urgent care centers in Tampa have testing available, though again, appointments are encouraged.

Some spots you may not have checked in the city include Quest Diagnostics locations, Health Mart and eTrueNorth, plus local health centers like Tampa Family Health, which has multiple locations across the city.