Longtime Manatee High School custodian dies from COVID-19 complications

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ramon Morales started feeling ill in early July. He was hospitalized a week later after seeing no improvements in his condition. It turns out — he was positive for the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old battled the virus in Manatee Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit for one week before passing away.

His family tells 8 On Your Side he was always careful about COVID-19. They say he wore a mask everywhere he went and always kept a bottle of hand sanitizer in his car. They’re not sure where he contracted the virus that took his life.

Morales is being remembered by his loving spirit, kind heart, and hard-working character.

“He always wanted us to be happy. He was a very inspirational person no matter what type of day you were having; he would always make your day better,” said his daughter Ciera Morales.

Morales leaves behind his wife, six children, and 22 grandchildren. He is originally from Durango, Mexico, but raised his family in Manatee County.

Photo credit: Ciera Morales

Morales worked 80 hours a week between his job as a custodian at Manatee High School for 15 years and the late shift at the Applebee’s in Ellenton for 17 years.

His longtime colleague, Kirk Carter tells 8 On Your Side, Morales had a selfless personality.

“It was always a smile and a happy face with him. Empathetic is probably the best word I could use to describe him as far as a person.. kind of an angel on earth,” said Carter.

With the start of school in Manatee County only three weeks away, Morales’s family worries for other staff.

“You never know what’s gonna happen, it’s like you’re playing with fire right now. Honestly I just think all of the kids should be home doing e-learning. It is best for the kids, it is best for the teachers because you never know who is coming and who has it,” said Ciera Morales.

Saturday would have been Morales’s 65th birthday. His colleagues at the Applebee’s in Ellenton are hosting an event in his honor. There will be a pancake breakfast at the Applebee’s location at 5908 18th Street East from 7-10 a.m. Breakfast will cost $7 — cash only.

All eat-in and take-out proceeds will go directly to his family.

