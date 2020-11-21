Long lines at Tropicana Field testing site ahead of Thanksgiving

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—People in Pinellas County are rushing to get tested before the holidays, leading to long lines at Tropicana Field.

Long lines were reported at the testing site on Saturday.

The county says additional testing sites are available in the area, where residents can get tested at no cost. A list of locations is available on the county’s website.

Those visiting the Tropicana Field testing site must stay in their car. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Negative test results will only show your status on the day you are tested, therefore the county is reminding residents who are exposed to COVID-19 to continue following quarantine guidance.

