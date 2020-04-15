Local small business having issues with receiving federally-funded loan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ed Benus owns Color-Crown Corporation in Tampa. It’s a small business with five employees.

“We’re in the decorative concrete coating business and chemical sales,” Benus said.

Lately, however, the business has been suffering as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s hit us drastically because we do a lot of business for large companies that right now have put us on hold,” he said.

Benus has been trying to apply for a payroll protection loan that was funded by Congress as part of the federal stimulus. He is a customer of Fifth Third Bank and has been trying to apply through them for the loan since April 2, but says he’s been met with nothing but frustration.

“I’m still paying my employees to be there and hoping to get some type of funding through our government, which they’ve offered,” he said.

Congressman Ross Spano (R) is a former small business owner. He’s also the only Florida representative on the House Small Business Committee.

Spano says he’s been hearing from a number of small business owners like Benus.

“I have heard from some small businesses who say they have not been able to communicate with their lenders, they can’t get information back, they don’t know if they’ve been approved and that’s certainly frustrating as a small business owner and our office stands willing to help,” he said.

The program was funded with $350 billion by Congress to help small business owners.

Spano says $296 billion has been distributed so far to 1.3 million small businesses.

“Overall there have been some hiccups but I would say with a government program of this size from passage to implementation to almost full commitment of the funds allocated, this is pretty unprecedented,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve ever done this in the history of our nation.”

A spokesperson for Fifth Third Bank released the following statement on the loan application problems.

“We know our communities are hurting during this uncertain time, and Fifth Third is committed to helping individuals and businesses with support through our existing hardship programs and various federal initiatives. We have received substantial interest in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program from our small and mid-size business clients, and we have been working diligently to process them into the SBA’s system as quickly as possible.”

Benus says he would just like to see his loan application go through so that he can keep his business alive.

