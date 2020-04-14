Local hotline provides emotional support during coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay organization is providing an outlet to help people relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The grief is coming in all sizes, shapes and colors and I think it’s important that we validate and respect all levels of grief,” said April Lott, director of Directions for Living.

COVID-19’s emotional impact does not discriminate. According to Lott, children are stressing about being in isolation, teenagers are grieving the loss of monumental milestones like prom and graduation and adults are fearing the future or grieving the loss of a job or someone.

It’s situations like these that led Directions for Living to open an emotional support line. The line is an outlet for people to call, express themselves and get the help the need. The support line is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The number to call is: 727- 524-4464, ext 1001.

The support line receives between 50 and 60 calls a day and that number is expected to rise. The calls range from people’s anxiety brewing over the pandemic, people breaking their sobriety or even going back to old eating disorder habits.

“Now that they are staying at home they are fearful they will binge and purge and return to old habits and behaviors they’ve worked years to overcome,” Lott said.

Lots says all of these responses are normal, but they may have a lasting impact on people even after the pandemic. Her hope is that after COVID-19, the focus doesn’t shift to getting back to normal, but rather healing.

“I hope that we are going to give ourselves a period of time after the crisis to grieve and heal and not try to skip that step,” she said.

For more information on Directions for Living’s efforts, click here

