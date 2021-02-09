Local health experts expect to see rise in COVID-19 cases following Super Bowl celebrations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Some people are concerned the Tampa Bay area will see a rise in COVID-19 cases following the Super Bowl celebrations.

On Sunday night following the big game, you could see crowds of people celebrating, not social distancing or wearing masks. It’s something that Dr. Jay Wolfson, from USF Health, predicted would happen.

“This is something that we expected. Those crowds of people, close to each other, congested, without wearing masks, thousands of them,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, USH Health.

Dr. Wolfson believes our area could see an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

“Given the large number of people and the tremendous congestion, it is likely we will see increases in two to three weeks and the percentage is going to pop up again,” added Dr. Wolfson.

Moving forward, Dr. Wolfson tells 8 On Your Side people should play smart in the coming days and weeks to help manage the surge that is expected to come.

“We need to do everything we can to push it down and we know what the rules are for that: wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands,” said Dr. Wolfson.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has put out a national call requesting information on COVID-19 cases associated with Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Each jurisdiction is asked to utilize Epi-X, which is the CDC’s epidemiology disease sharing network. DOH-Hillsborough will document all cases, whether a Florida resident or visitor, who tested positive for COVID-19 and reported attending Super Bowl LV and/or attended any official pre/post Super Bowl events in Tampa.