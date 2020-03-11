Local gym and clients work together to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Amped Fitness in Pinellas County is doing what it can to protect its clients from coronavirus. The gym has locations in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, and Largo and has a new location opening soon in the Tyrone Square Mall area.

Sarah Valdes, the General Manager at the St. Petersburg gym, says her staff is constantly cleaning and so are the customers.

“We have hand sanitizers at almost every corner of the gym, also we have spray bottles near every piece of equipment,” said Valdes, “That has anti-bacterial soap to wipe down the equipment.”

Customers are wiping off equipment before and after use, to lessen the chance of the spread of germs. Jake Burklew works out at the gym on a regular basis.

“It’s something that I subconsciously think about, but it’s not like an active concern because I know there are disinfectant wipes,” said Burklew. “I make sure the equipment looks like it’s clean and if it’s not I take the extra step of cleaning it down. “

John Annunziata is also taking an active role in keeping his work out area germ-free.

“I really don’t have any concerns. You know, I come here and there are spray bottles to clean the equipment and there’s a disinfectant dispenser over there,” said Annunziata. “Everybody pretty much takes care of the equipment. “

Valdes adds that she and her employees are also interacting with customers, and if they detect something isn’t right, that person is stopped before entering the workout area.

“Anyone we see who seems sick or has symptoms that we feel like is a little too much for the gym, we politely ask them to make sure they are in good health before they work out,” said Valdes. “And we also explain to them the risk of germs around the gym and spreading that as well. So trying to give people as many preventative measures as possible.”

