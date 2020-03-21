Local grocery stores struggle to keep clean and practice social distancing

Coronavirus

Stores have implemented cleaning more often and helping their customers sanitize

by: Jacob Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grocery stores are crowded every day. They want to keep items on the shelves and they want to keep the store clean, especially now.

“The grocery industry has been put on its head in the last five to six weeks,” said Rulli Bros. owner Michael Rulli.

With more customers shopping, stores are having trouble keeping things clean.

Rulli says that within the last few weeks, they’ve had to up their cleaning routine.

“As soon as this happened in the end of January, we knew it was going to be a problem. We started doing sanitizing, not only in the morning but at night after we close, too,” he said.

But it didn’t stop there.

The store started wiping down the carts once an hour, adding a cleaning station so customers can clean it if they want to and offering gloves and surgical masks.

However, the masks aren’t given out to everyone.

“I’ve actually been approached by several different medical facilities that said, if you don’t need them, try to use them sparingly. We’re trying to use them for our customers that might be in jeopardy,” Rulli said.

Rulli’s cashiers are taking their time in-between customers to wipe down their area as well.

Down the road at the Sparkle Market on Western Reserve Road, a similar process is happening.

“The minute they see something, on their belt, they wipe it, they have spray. They’ve been wearing gloves,” said Assistant Manager Dan Ginnetti at Sparkle Market.

But where a real problem lies is social distancing in stores.

“It’s almost impossible, especially with a cashier. It’s two feet away from the customer that’s paying. I don’t know how we can possibly do that,” said Ginnetti.

Rullis also faces social distancing problems.

“Instead of being right up on the keypad, we ask that you step back a foot or two so we could have as much of that personal space as possible,” Rulli said.

Rulli also added that if you see someone working during this coronavirus scare, to thank them and be patient with them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss