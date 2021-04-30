Local career coach talks how to pivot careers in a pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The past year has forced many people to change their lifestyle in more ways than one.

For some, it meant switching careers.

Kelly Sedlak is the owner of Tampa Bay Career Counseling. She says in the last year, she’s seen dozens of people who’ve worked in the same industry for years, and all of a sudden, they weren’t able to get work.

Many of them were forced to pivot careers because of the pandemic.

But is it doable? Sedlak says it is.

“They’re worried and scared. Being in the same career for 20 years and having to jump to a new career is a scary prospect,” Sedlak said. “We analyze their most marketable skills. We see which skills they’ve acquired throughout their career in their current industry, and how those can translate into a number of different industries.”

According to a March 2021 Prudential Survey, 1 in 5 workers changed their line of work entirely over the past year.

Sedlak says there are more opportunities for work now.

“You can work from your kitchen table for companies all over the country,” Sedlak said. “There are so many positions that are available remotely now that weren’t available remotely a year ago, and these companies how realized they can work this way.”

Sedlak can also relate, having changed careers after many years. She says she was able to use the skills she gained from her previous career and convert that into running her own business and helping others.

“I would encourage everyone to take a look at your skills and interests and see how those might be able to translate to a different career path,” Sedlak said.



