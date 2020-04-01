TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Doctors and medical staff don’t need a DNA test to know they’re heroes, just ask Lizzo.
The pop sensation treated some of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic to a meal.
On Monday a verified Twitter account Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for its emergency room staff.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- What money is available for struggling small businesses?
- ‘We need a miracle,’ Entire family tests positive for COVID-19, father in ICU
- Lizzo sends lunch to hospital workers around the country during coronavirus pandemic
- Florida universities looking to help students amidst pandemic
- Florida rushing to improve the unemployment system