Lives Lost: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart

Brothers Alexander Feingold, left, and Joseph Feingold look at photo of themselves as boys in Joseph’s apartment in New York on June 8, 2015. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. The pandemic that gripped New York prevented a final farewell. (Raphaela Neihausen via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — One survived Auschwitz, a death march and starvation. The other survived cold and hunger at a labor camp in Siberia, then a pogrom back in Poland.

Brothers Alexander Feingold and Joseph Feingold chose New York City as the place to start over after World War II.

New York is where they became architects, lived blocks from each other in Manhattan and lost their wives days apart.

But the Holocaust forever weighed on their relationship even though the issue was so painful that they could barely speak of it.

The brothers died at the same hospital as panic over the coronavirus gripped the city.

Brothers Alexander Feingold, left, and Joseph Feingold sit together on the occasion of a screening of a documentary, “Joe’s Violin” featuring a donation Joseph made of a violin, at the IFC Center in New York, on Dec. 12, 2016. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. The pandemic that gripped New York prevented a final farewell. (Raphaela Neihausen via AP)

Brianna Perez, a Bronx schoolgirl, hugs Joseph Feingold at the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls in the Bronx, New York, on June 15, 2015. Perez and Feingold were featured in an Oscar-nominated 2016 documentary, “Joe’s Violin,” about Feingold’s gift of a violin during an instrument drive in New York, which brought him some fame late in life. Perez was the first recipient of the violin. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. (Raphaela Neihausen via AP)

This photo from around 2010 shows Joseph Feingold reading a newspaper in his country house in Ghent, New York. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. The pandemic that gripped New York prevented them from saying a final goodbye. (Howard Rosenstein via AP)



This photo from around 2010 shows Joseph Feingold and his wife Regina at their country house in Ghent, New York. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. (Howard Rosenstein via AP)

Alexander Feingold holds his first grandchild Dylan at his home in New York, New York, on July 24, 2018. Alexander Feingold died at age 95 of pneumonia, four weeks before his older brother Joseph died at 97 from complications from COVID-19. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. The pandemic that gripped New York prevented them from saying a final goodbye. (Mark Feingold via AP)

FILE – In this July 1946 file photo mourners crowd around long a narrow trench as coffins of victims of an anti-Semitic massacre are placed in a common grave following mass burial service, in Kielce, Poland. The July 4,1946, massacre killed 42 people, most of them Jews, and wounded over 80. The last known living survivor of the massacre, Joseph Feingold, died from complications from the coronavirus in New York in April. (AP Photo, File)

