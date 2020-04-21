LIVE: Gov. DeSantis and ‘Reopen Florida Task Force’ discuss plan to reopen state

Breaking News
TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be meeting virtually with members within the Industry Working Group of the Re-open Florida Task Force Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group are as follows:

  • Dana Young, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA
  • Secretary Halsey Beshears, Secretary, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
  • Secretary Kevin Thibault, Secretary, Florida Department of Transportation
  • Mayor Lenny Curry, Mayor, Jacksonville
  • Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County
  • Sheldon Suga, Chairman, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association
  • Blake Casper, CEO, Caspers Company
  • Amy Schwartz, Owner, Bella Bella Restaurant
  • Collier Merrill, President, Merrill Land Company
  • Philip Goldfarb, President & COO, Fontainebleau Miami Beach
  • John Tolbert, President & Managing Director, Boca Resort and Club
  • Jose Cil, CEO, Restaurant Brands International
  • Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort
  • John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts
  • Tim Petrillo, Co-Founder & CEO, The Restaurant People
  • Dev Motwani, President & CEO, Merrimac Ventures
  • Chad Harrod, CEO, Harrod Properties, Inc.
  • Walter Carpenter, Chairman, NFIB Florida Leadership Council
  • Len Brown, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour, Inc
  • Gary Lester, Vice President, The Villages for Community Relations
  • Glen Gilzean, President & CEO, Central Florida Urban League
  • Max Alvarez, President, Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc.
  • Tom Crowley, CEO, Crowley Maritime Corporation
  • Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport
  • Ted Christie III, President & CEO, Spirit Airlines
  • Rick Sasso, President & CEO, MSC Cruises
  • Maury Gallagher Jr., Chairman & CEO, Allegiant Air
  • AJ de Moya, Vice President & General Manager, The de Moya Group, Inc.
  • Paul Anderson, CEO, Port Tampa Bay
  • Ken Stiles, CEO, Stiles Corporation
  • Bob Flowers, President, C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc.
  • Rob Kornahrens, President & CEO, Advanced Roofing and Green Technlogies
  • Monesia Brown, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations, Walmart
  • Cody Kahn, Owner, Holiday Inn Resort
  • Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO, Florida Panthers Hockey Club

This is one of two meetings to be held Tuesday. Another one at 2 p.m. will be held with members in the executive committee of the task force.

