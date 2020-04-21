LIVE: Gov. DeSantis and ‘Reopen Florida Task Force’ discuss plan to reopen state

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be meeting virtually with members within the Industry Working Group of the Re-open Florida Task Force Tuesday at 10 a.m.

You can watch live in the above player.

Members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group are as follows:

Dana Young, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

Secretary Halsey Beshears, Secretary, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Secretary Kevin Thibault, Secretary, Florida Department of Transportation

Mayor Lenny Curry, Mayor, Jacksonville

Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County

Sheldon Suga, Chairman, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

Blake Casper, CEO, Caspers Company

Amy Schwartz, Owner, Bella Bella Restaurant

Collier Merrill, President, Merrill Land Company

Philip Goldfarb, President & COO, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

John Tolbert, President & Managing Director, Boca Resort and Club

Jose Cil, CEO, Restaurant Brands International

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Tim Petrillo, Co-Founder & CEO, The Restaurant People

Dev Motwani, President & CEO, Merrimac Ventures

Chad Harrod, CEO, Harrod Properties, Inc.

Walter Carpenter, Chairman, NFIB Florida Leadership Council

Len Brown, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour, Inc

Gary Lester, Vice President, The Villages for Community Relations

Glen Gilzean, President & CEO, Central Florida Urban League

Max Alvarez, President, Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc.

Tom Crowley, CEO, Crowley Maritime Corporation

Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport

Ted Christie III, President & CEO, Spirit Airlines

Rick Sasso, President & CEO, MSC Cruises

Maury Gallagher Jr., Chairman & CEO, Allegiant Air

AJ de Moya, Vice President & General Manager, The de Moya Group, Inc.

Paul Anderson, CEO, Port Tampa Bay

Ken Stiles, CEO, Stiles Corporation

Bob Flowers, President, C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc.

Rob Kornahrens, President & CEO, Advanced Roofing and Green Technlogies

Monesia Brown, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations, Walmart

Cody Kahn, Owner, Holiday Inn Resort

Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO, Florida Panthers Hockey Club

This is one of two meetings to be held Tuesday. Another one at 2 p.m. will be held with members in the executive committee of the task force.