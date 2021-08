PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County parents, educators, and other citizens gathered at the school district office Monday to demonstrate in support of a mask mandate.

The demonstrators are calling on the school district to enact a mask mandate for all students and staff members for 60 days and start “transparent and timely” reporting for all classroom COVID-19 exposures to parents, staff, and the public.

You can watch the press conference in the player above.