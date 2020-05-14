LIVE: Pinellas commission discussing local state of emergency, reopening plans

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will meet remotely on Thursday to discuss actions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The agenda for the meeting includes the local state of emergency and the county’s plans for reopening.
The meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m., can be viewed in the video player above.
