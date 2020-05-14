Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Pinellas County commission discussing local state of emergency, reopening plans

LIVE: Pinellas commission discussing local state of emergency, reopening plans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will meet remotely on Thursday to discuss actions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agenda for the meeting includes the local state of emergency and the county’s plans for reopening.

The meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m., can be viewed in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss