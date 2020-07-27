Pence, DeSantis announce phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

MIAMI (WFLA) — Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are together in South Florida for a discussion on COVID-19 vaccine development.

The discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but may start late. Watch live in the video player above.

The pair are expected to discuss the beginning of phase three trials for a coronavirus vaccine at the University of Miami.

A round table discussion will be held with Pence, DeSantis, university officials and researchers about the progress being made on the vaccine.

After the discussion, Pence will hold a press briefing before flying back to Washington.

DeSantis last addressed reporters Thursday in Melbourne after the state reported 173 new COVID-19 deaths, the largest increase in deaths since the outbreak began.

DeSantis said the state is in a better place than it was about two weeks ago, when it recorded a record 15,000-plus cases.

“We’re trending in a better direction,” he said. “And I think if you take out South Florida, the rest of the state is trending even better than that. Although, I do think South Florida has definitely stabilized and I think Miami is showing some signs of improvement as well.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: