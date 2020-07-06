White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Monday as states continue to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss