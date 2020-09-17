LIVE NOW: Hillsborough’s school superintendent updates city council on district’s COVID-19 response

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will appear before Tampa’s City Council on Thursday to give an update on the school district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Davis is expected to present a 10-minute report on enrollment numbers and the number of cases reported at schools.
You can watch the meeting in the video player above.
