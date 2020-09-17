LIVE NOW: Hillsborough’s school superintendent updates city council on district’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will appear before Tampa’s City Council on Thursday to give an update on the school district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis is expected to present a 10-minute report on enrollment numbers and the number of cases reported at schools.

You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss