LIVE NOW: Hearing underway in Florida school reopening lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A hearing is underway Wednesday in Florida’s largest teacher union’s lawsuit against the Department of Education aimed at keeping schools closed.

The Florida Education Association is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education, and Commissioner Richard Corcoran for ordering schools to open for in-person learning by the end of the month, claiming that the order violates a constitutional requirement for safe and secure schools.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but a judge denied the motion last week.

In-person classes have already begun in Manatee, Highlands and Hardee counties. Students in Citrus County will return to class Thursday while students in Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties will return on Aug. 24. In-person classes for Sarasota and Hernando County students will begin on Aug. 31.

In Hillsborough County, there is concern about a medical exemption form that appears to let students opt-out of a requirement having them wear face masks.

“We can’t have kids in my classroom, exemption or not, not wearing a mask. If they say that I have to, I will be one of those teachers that will be forced to take an unpaid leave of absence,” said Sonya Hanks, who has been a middle school teacher in Hillsborough County for six years.

In Florida, there have been more than 23,221 COVID-19 cases in kids between the ages of 5 to 14, with 196 of those requiring hospitalization. There have been 85,815 cases among those in the 15-24 age range, 887 of which required hospitalization.

