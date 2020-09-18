Teacher union calls on state leaders to address ‘chaos and instability’ in Florida schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s largest teacher union, The Florida Education Association (FEA) will hold a virtual press conference Friday to urge state leaders to address the “chaos and instability” in public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A month into the academic year, we hear daily reports of learning conditions that short-change students and leave teachers in tears, of student-teacher ratios that undermine quality education, and of fear that conditions will grow worse for students and educators if action is not taken quickly,” the FEA said in a press release.

The press conference will start at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday. The president of the FEA, Andrew Spar, and a number of parents and educators will be in attendance.

