DeSantis holds press conference amid surging coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami Friday to give an update on the state’s response to the coroanvirus pandemic amid a surge in cases.

The state reported more than 7,000 cases on Tuesday, with a record high percent positivity among new tests. The death toll is 3,841, up 63 from Monday morning.

DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez addressed reporters at Pan American Hospital and said the state had established a 150-bed nursing home for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to DeSantis, nursing home residents who have tested positive for the virus are not allowed to return to nursing homes after they’ve been discharged from the hospital. The new facility would be used for coronavirus patients from nursing homes who don’t require hospitalizations.

The facility will be the 12th of its kind in the state, DeSantis said.

Reporters hammered the governor with questions about the state’s contact tracing program, which hasn’t be able to keep up with an uptick in cases.

DeSantis said he approved $138 million in funding for contact tracing and that county’s can use CARES Act money to fund contact tracing initiatives.

The governor said when it comes to fighting the pandemic, “contact tracing is not going to be enough,” and urged residents to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

When asked if he knew the total number of contact tracers in the state, DeSantis referred the question to the health department.

