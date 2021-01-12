Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 vaccine update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida will continue to put seniors first when it comes to getting residents vaccinated, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated at a Tuesday news conference.

The governor provided another COVID-19 and vaccine update from The Villages and again touted his policy of giving vaccine priority to seniors.

According to a DOH report released Monday, more than 547,000 Floridians have received the first dose. DeSantis said more than 223,000 of Florida’s 4.5 million seniors have been vaccinated, which is nearly 70% of those vaccinated in week 4 alone.

“Florida is putting Seniors First. More than 50 percent of the total vaccinations administered in the state have been for individuals 65 and older, and we continue to accelerate this rate,” DeSantis said in a video message before the press conference.

