‘What are you waiting for?’: Nikki Fried says Gov. DeSantis needs to issue an emergency order for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried is pushing for Gov. DeSantis to push for the return of daily coronavirus reports and to issue an emergency order to draw in federal resources.

Fried spoke in Sarasota Monday to discuss a new clean water initiative aimed to better protect the state’s natural resources and compared the ongoing rise in cases to the state and dealing with an incoming hurricane.

“Imagine we live in the state of Florida and we know a hurricane is coming and we have to evacuate and we don’t know where the evacuation zones are, the tracking of this hurricane, we don’t know the severity of it. We are completely in the dark,” Fried said.

Fried said she would continue to share Florida’s daily numbers from the CDC as the state and Florida Department of Health continues to only release the latest COVID-19 numbers on a week-by-week breakdown.

The latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Florida shows the state in the midst of a third spike, with the highest daily increases recorded since January 2021.

According to the report from the Florida Department of Health, 73,166 new cases were reported from July 16 to July 22, versus the additional 45,604 new cases the week before. The FDOH switched from daily data publications to weekly reports in June.