TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Manatee County School Board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting about mask policies Monday morning.

A potential mask mandate that includes an opt-out provision is on the meeting’s agenda.

The motion would include the opt-out provision for students, but not for school staff.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with public comment.

You can view the meeting in the video player above or on the WFLA Facebook page.