MacDill Air Force Base monitoring three positive coronavirus cases, declares public health emergency

TAMPA (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base is currently monitoring three positive cases of coronavirus.

This comes following an announcement on March 20 that an active-duty sailor assigned to MacDill Air Force Base was currently undergoing evaluation and treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Colonel Stephen P. Snelson has announced that the base has declared a Public Health Emergency for the airforce base. At this time there is no immediate, additional restrictions in place; however, they may be implemented in the future.

MacDill continues to closely monitor the situation and work with community leaders and partners to keep service members, families, and the local community healthy and well-informed.

MacDill Air Force Base remains in Health Protection Condition Level Bravo.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,227 cases and 18 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

