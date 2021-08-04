‘I am standing in your way’: DeSantis hits back at Biden after president chides governor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City on the state of Florida’s economy, however, the press conference quickly turned to an impassioned speech against President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has taken to himself to single out Florida over COVID-19,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis went away from the economy and instead attacked President Biden saying that he is “importing more virus from around the world” via illegal immigrants.

“He’s facilitating – whatever variants are around the world, they’re coming across that southern border,” DeSantis said. “He’s not shutting down the virus, he’s helping to facilitate it.”

The governor also claimed Biden wants kindergartners to wear masks and he wants the government to enforce it.

“Well I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to make that decision,” he said.

DeSantis also stood firm against vaccine mandates, claiming Biden “rejects science because he denies that people who recover from COVID have long-lasting immunity.”

“His vision is, just like in New York City, restaurants should ban young kids because they cannot be vaccinated. Law-abiding citizens have to show proof of their medical records to go to the gym or attend an event?” he said. “He wants that! But if you want to vote, he thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID.”

DeSantis said we can either have a “free society or a bio-medical security state” and said that Florida will remain a “free state.”

DeSantis referenced Biden singling Florida out:

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I’m standing in your way. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida,” DeSantis said.

He finished by saying, “I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID” from Biden until he gets the border secure.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter following the governor’s press conference tweeting that “23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again.”