Tim Zook, a 60-year-old health care worker from Orange County, California died on Jan. 9, just four days after taking his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. But while his death is under investigation, his family isn’t jumping to conclusions about the role the vaccine may have played in it.

"He believed firmly in vaccines," his wife Rochelle Zook said, adding that her husband loved his job as a radiological technician, and he advocated for others to get vaccinated. "We all agree that everyone should be. ... I agree with my husband."