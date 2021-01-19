DeSantis expands Publix vaccine partnership to more Florida counties

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has expanded its vaccination partnership with Publix to Palm Beach, Martin and Monroe counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

The governor previously announced the state had partnered with the supermarket chain in an effort to get more seniors vaccinated. More than 100 Publix stores have begun offering doses to seniors 65 and older in Bay, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Marion, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, Volusia and Walton counties.

DeSantis said 67 Publix locations in Palm Beach County as well as seven in Martin and two in Monroe, in Islamorada and Key West will begin vaccinating seniors this week.

Appointments will be available on Wednesday. Seniors can book an appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

DeSantis said nearly 700,000 seniors have been vaccinated against the virus since the rollout began.