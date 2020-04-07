Little Caesars donates 1 million pizzas to first responders, will let customers ‘pie it forward’

Breaking News
(CNN) – Little Caesars is donating 1 million pizzas to first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain says pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments.

The promotion kicks off Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center in the company’s hometown.

Little Caesars says the donations will pay for more than 4 million meals.

Starting next Monday, customers can also get in on the action. When they use the little Caesars app or order online, they have the option to “pie it forward” and donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or first responders.

