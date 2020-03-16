LIVE: Which Tampa Bay school districts will pay teachers, staff through closure for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Florida public schools closed for at least the next two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, each district is now determining whether to continue paying teachers and staff during the closure.

A state education spokesperson has confirmed to 8 On Your Side that while the Florida Department of Education determined all public schools should close, the decision on suspending pay to public school employees will be made by each individual district.

The decision affects teachers, administrators and all district workers such as cafeteria and janitorial staff.

Here is a county-by-county list of the district’s who have announced their payroll intentions during the closure:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hillsborough County public school teachers and other school employees will still get paid despite schools closing this month to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, according to the school district’s website.

A notice on the website said all district employees will receive their typical pay for days that the schools and district offices are closed. School buildings are closed to be disinfected from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

PINELLAS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Pinellas County Public Schools have not announced whether pay will continue or cease during the two-week closure.

WFLA+ reporter Kelsey Sunderland was told by a school spokesperson that a meeting Monday afternoon will likely include discussion on a decision.

POLK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A Polk County School Board employee confirmed with WFLA+ reporter Kelsey Sunderland that she would be paid during the school closure.

A phone call to the district’s spokesperson was not immediately returned.

PASCO COUNTY SCHOOLS

Pasco County Schools will continue to pay their teachers and district workers over the next two weeks, a district spokesperson confirmed to 8 On Your Side on Monday.

If the closure continues beyond two weeks, the district could re-evaluate paying district employees, the spokesperson added.

SARASOTA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WFLA+ reporter Daisy Ruth has reached out to Sarasota County Schools and is awaiting a call back.

MANATEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

WFLA+ reporter Kelsey Sunderland has reached out to the Manatee County School board and is waiting to hear back from a spokesperson.

HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOLS

WFLA+ is waiting to hear back from a Hernando County School Board spokesperson.