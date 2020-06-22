LIST: Where can I get a coronavirus test in Tampa Bay?

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Numerous coronavirus testing sites are open across the Tampa Bay area as cases of the virus continue to climb in the state.

8 is On Your Side with a list of county-run and additional testing sites in our area.

Sites are encouraging those seeking a test to call ahead at the numbers provided below, even for county-operated sites, to schedule an appointment.

*Note, this may not be a complete list. This list does also not contain locations just providing antibody testing.

If you know of any other COVID-19 testing sites, please email online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

County-operated testing sites:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing

Plant City Community Resource Center 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing

Raymond James Stadium 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing

Redeemer Lutheran Church 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing

SouthShore Community Resource Center 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing

Suncoast Community Health Center 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon Monday-weekend / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing, evening/weekend hours

Wimauma Opportunity Center 5128 Florida State Road 674, Wimauma Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing



For more information, click here.

Additional testing sites:

CVS: 715 Brandon Blvd, Brandon 5357 Ehrlick Road, Tampa 41420 #2 Henderson Blvd, Tampa 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa 5905 US Hwy 301 S, Riverview 4401 West Gandy Blvd, Tampa 2911 East Fowler Ave, Tampa 4204 W. Linebaugh, Avenue, Tampa 313 S Lakewood Dr, Brandon Register and make an appointment at CVS.com. Appointment required, drive-thru testing



AdventHealth Centra Care 301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa 813-284-0985 5802 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace 813-442-7493 Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Urgent Care Centers 408 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon 813-681-5571 13610 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Tampa 813-977-2777 Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



AFC Urgent Care 6182 Gunn Hwy, Tampa Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 813-960-1100



Passport Health of Tampa Bay 4204 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa 813-696-3757 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Pinellas County

County-operated testing sites:

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater 8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. St. Petersburg 727-824-6932 / Drive-thru, walk-up testing

Community Health Centers 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park 1344 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center) 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 727-824-8181

Baycare 900 Carillon Pkwy #106, St. Petersburg Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 855-233-1555



For more information, click here.

Additional testing sites:

CVS 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo 1 S. Missouri Ave., Clearwater 30387 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater 4000 E. Bay Drive, Clearwater 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar 8001 Ninth St. N., St. Petersburg Register and make an appointment at CVS.com. Appointment required, drive-thru testing



Clearwater Urgent Care Center 26812 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 727-799-2727



CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinics 8905 Bryan Dairy Rd, Seminole 727-393-7542 1000 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs 727-937-4203 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



AFC Urgent Care 2241 66th Str N, St. Petersburg 727-498-4591 7101 Park Blvd, Suite A, Seminole 727-394-3828 1500 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater 727-266-1266 Appointment times will vary by location



Doctor’s Urgent Care 34621 US Hwy 19, Palm Harbor 727-953-9888 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Polk County

County-operated testing sites:

Bartow Regional Medical Center 2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 866-MYQUEST



For more information, click here.

Additional testing sites:

CVS 101 North Wabash Ave, Lakeland Register and make an appointment at CVS.com. Appointment required, drive-thru testing



BayCare Urgent Care 36245 US Hwy 27, Haines City Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon 800-229-2273



Advent Health Centra Care 7375 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 863-235-8185



Pasco County

Additional testing sites:

BayCare at Gulf High School 5355 School Rd, Port Richey Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon 727-774-3300 / Drive-thru testing

AdventHealth Center Ice 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard, Wesley Chapel Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 866-694-5503 / Drive-thru testing

Advent Health Centra Care 1127 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 813-537-1865

Home Depot 1315 U.S. Highway 19, Holiday Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up testing



For more information, click here.

Additional testing sites

Hudson Urgent Care Center 8849 State Rd 52, Hudson Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 727-863-7150



CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic 2322 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 813-949-3641



Suncoast Urgent Care 10730 State Road 54, Suite 104, Trinity Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 727-372-3888



Doctor’s Urgent Care 2402 US Hwy 19, Holiday 727-945-0100 13256 SR 54, Odessa/Trinity 813-920-0023 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hernando County

Additional testing sites:

Suncoast Urgent Care 4112 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 352-684-3288



For more information, click here.

Citrus County

County-operated testing sites:

Florida Department of Health in Citrus County 3700 W Sovereign Path, Lecanto Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 352-527-0068



Additional testing sites:

Langley Health Services 151 E. Highland Blvd, Suite 151 352-419-5760



For more information, click here.

Manatee County

County-operated testing sites:

Lincoln Park 501 17th Street E, Palmetto Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-up testing



Additional testing sites:

Home Depot 2350 Cortez Rd, Bradenton Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up testing



Ellenton Urgent Care 4015 US Hwy 301 N, Ellenton Sunday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 941-531-2800



Sarasota County

County-operated testing sites:

Florida Department of Heath Sarasota Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to noon 941-861-2883



Robert L. Taylor Community Center 1845 34th St, Sarasota Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Additional testing sites:

CVS 4301 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota 3709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 2811 Clark Road, Sarasota Register and make an appointment at CVS.com. Appointment required, drive-thru testing



AFC Urgent Care Sarasota 2901 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Tues, Thurs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wed, Fri, Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 941-240-6565



CenterPlace Health 2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota 941-529-0200 6950 Outreach Way, North Port 941-529-0300 1750 17th Str, Bldg E, Sarasota 941-529-0100 Appointments available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Hardee County

There are currently no testing locations available in Hardee County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hardee County website.

Highlands County

There are currently no testing locations available in Highlands County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County website.