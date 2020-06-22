LIST: Where can I get a coronavirus test in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Numerous coronavirus testing sites are open across the Tampa Bay area as cases of the virus continue to climb in the state.
8 is On Your Side with a list of county-run and additional testing sites in our area.
Sites are encouraging those seeking a test to call ahead at the numbers provided below, even for county-operated sites, to schedule an appointment.
*Note, this may not be a complete list. This list does also not contain locations just providing antibody testing.
If you know of any other COVID-19 testing sites, please email online@wfla.com.
Hillsborough County
County-operated testing sites:
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center
- 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing
- Plant City Community Resource Center
- 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing
- Raymond James Stadium
- 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing
- Redeemer Lutheran Church
- 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing
- SouthShore Community Resource Center
- 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing
- Suncoast Community Health Center
- 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon
- Monday-weekend / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing, evening/weekend hours
- Wimauma Opportunity Center
- 5128 Florida State Road 674, Wimauma
- Monday-Friday / Testing hours vary
- (813) 272-5900 / Drive-thru testing, walk-up testing
For more information, click here.
Additional testing sites:
- CVS:
- 715 Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- 5357 Ehrlick Road, Tampa
- 41420 #2 Henderson Blvd, Tampa
- 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa
- 5905 US Hwy 301 S, Riverview
- 4401 West Gandy Blvd, Tampa
- 2911 East Fowler Ave, Tampa
- 4204 W. Linebaugh, Avenue, Tampa
- 313 S Lakewood Dr, Brandon
- Register and make an appointment at CVS.com.
- Appointment required, drive-thru testing
- AdventHealth Centra Care
- 301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
- 813-284-0985
- 5802 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace
- 813-442-7493
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Urgent Care Centers
- 408 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- 813-681-5571
- 13610 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Tampa
- 813-977-2777
- Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- AFC Urgent Care
- 6182 Gunn Hwy, Tampa
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 813-960-1100
- Passport Health of Tampa Bay
- 4204 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
- 813-696-3757
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinellas County
County-operated testing sites:
- Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County
- 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater
- 8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo
- 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. St. Petersburg
- 727-824-6932 / Drive-thru, walk-up testing
- Community Health Centers
- 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
- 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park
- 1344 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)
- 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg,
- Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 727-824-8181
- Baycare
- 900 Carillon Pkwy #106, St. Petersburg
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 855-233-1555
For more information, click here.
Additional testing sites:
- CVS
- 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs
- 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo
- 1 S. Missouri Ave., Clearwater
- 30387 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater
- 4000 E. Bay Drive, Clearwater
- 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar
- 8001 Ninth St. N., St. Petersburg
- Register and make an appointment at CVS.com.
- Appointment required, drive-thru testing
- Clearwater Urgent Care Center
- 26812 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater
- Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 727-799-2727
- CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinics
- 8905 Bryan Dairy Rd, Seminole
- 727-393-7542
- 1000 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs
- 727-937-4203
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- AFC Urgent Care
- 2241 66th Str N, St. Petersburg
- 727-498-4591
- 7101 Park Blvd, Suite A, Seminole
- 727-394-3828
- 1500 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
- 727-266-1266
- Appointment times will vary by location
- Doctor’s Urgent Care
- 34621 US Hwy 19, Palm Harbor
- 727-953-9888
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Polk County
County-operated testing sites:
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- 2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow
- Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 866-MYQUEST
For more information, click here.
Additional testing sites:
- CVS
- 101 North Wabash Ave, Lakeland
- Register and make an appointment at CVS.com.
- Appointment required, drive-thru testing
- BayCare Urgent Care
- 36245 US Hwy 27, Haines City
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon
- 800-229-2273
- Advent Health Centra Care
- 7375 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
- Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 863-235-8185
Pasco County
Additional testing sites:
- BayCare at Gulf High School
- 5355 School Rd, Port Richey
- Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon
- 727-774-3300 / Drive-thru testing
- AdventHealth Center Ice
- 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
- Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 866-694-5503 / Drive-thru testing
- Advent Health Centra Care
- 1127 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 813-537-1865
- Home Depot
- 1315 U.S. Highway 19, Holiday
- Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-up testing
For more information, click here.
Additional testing sites
- Hudson Urgent Care Center
- 8849 State Rd 52, Hudson
- Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 727-863-7150
- CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic
- 2322 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 813-949-3641
- Suncoast Urgent Care
- 10730 State Road 54, Suite 104, Trinity
- Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 727-372-3888
- Doctor’s Urgent Care
- 2402 US Hwy 19, Holiday
- 727-945-0100
- 13256 SR 54, Odessa/Trinity
- 813-920-0023
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hernando County
Additional testing sites:
- Suncoast Urgent Care
- 4112 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
- Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 352-684-3288
For more information, click here.
Citrus County
County-operated testing sites:
- Florida Department of Health in Citrus County
- 3700 W Sovereign Path, Lecanto
- Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 352-527-0068
Additional testing sites:
- Langley Health Services
- 151 E. Highland Blvd, Suite 151
- 352-419-5760
For more information, click here.
Manatee County
County-operated testing sites:
- Lincoln Park
- 501 17th Street E, Palmetto
- Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walk-up testing
Additional testing sites:
- Home Depot
- 2350 Cortez Rd, Bradenton
- Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-up testing
- Ellenton Urgent Care
- 4015 US Hwy 301 N, Ellenton
- Sunday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 941-531-2800
Sarasota County
County-operated testing sites:
- Florida Department of Heath Sarasota
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road
- Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
- 941-861-2883
- Robert L. Taylor Community Center
- 1845 34th St, Sarasota
- Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional testing sites:
- CVS
- 4301 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
- 3709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- 2811 Clark Road, Sarasota
- Register and make an appointment at CVS.com.
- Appointment required, drive-thru testing
- AFC Urgent Care Sarasota
- 2901 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Tues, Thurs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wed, Fri, Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 941-240-6565
- CenterPlace Health
- 2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
- 941-529-0200
- 6950 Outreach Way, North Port
- 941-529-0300
- 1750 17th Str, Bldg E, Sarasota
- 941-529-0100
- Appointments available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hardee County
There are currently no testing locations available in Hardee County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hardee County website.
Highlands County
There are currently no testing locations available in Highlands County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County website.