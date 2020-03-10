LIST: Status of Florida colleges, universities amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several colleges in Florida are considering canceling classes and going completely online amid coronavirus concerns.

Some schools are still on spring break and provosts are debating the switch from the classroom to the keyboard.

University of South Florida

A spokesman for USF confirmed faculty have been asked to prepare for the possibility for entirely online course delivery, but that is not being implemented at this time.

The school did put out a notice Tuesday that it is canceling or postponing large gatherings that involve more than 100 people.

CURRENT STATUS: USF is fully operational.

University of Tampa

UT’s website confirms that the school is continuing to maintain normal operations.

CURRENT STATUS: UT is fully operational.

St. Petersburg College

The college’s emergency preparedness website confirms St. Petersburg College is monitoring COVID-19.

President Dr. Tonjua Williams and the Emergency Management Council is in communication with health officials and they would “make any decisions concerning the discontinuation of college functions, cancellations of classes or cessation of operation” with guidance from FDOH, the Pinellas County Health Department and the CDC.

CURRENT STATUS: St. Petersburg College is fully operational.

Florida Southern College

Florida Southern College is monitoring updates from the CDC but does not say on its coronavirus web page if classes could be moved online.

President Anne B. Kerr wrote in a statement on the website that should further action be needed, decisions will be shared on their page, through college emails and social media channels.

CURRENT STATUS: Florida Southern College is fully operational.

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Polytechnic plans to resume classes as scheduled and will update its website and community through university community email and social media as needed.

CURRENT STATUS: Florida Polytech is fully operational.

Florida State University

FSU confirmed that Provost Sally McRorie directed the university’s faculty and instructors to be ready to shift from traditional campus-based classes to online and “other alternate methods of delivery” for the remainder of the semester, if necessary.

The university confirms the specific instructions will be sent to the campus community by email if classes will be moved online.

CURRENT STATUS: A decision has not yet been made regarding online classes.

University of Florida

Provost Joe Glover sent a memo to deans on Monday recommending instructors move their courses to “an electronic delivery mode effective immediately, wherever possible.”

UF confirmed that is not yet a requirement but there “is a strong possibility” it will be before the end of the semester, so instructors are being encouraged to transition now.

CURRENT STATUS: Online classes recommended to instructors, but not yet required.

Florida International University

The university confirms on its website that it is fully operational and “will operate as usual until circumstances dictate otherwise.”

Several people have tested positive for the virus in Broward County, where the school is located.

CURRENT STATUS: FIU is fully operational.

University of Central Florida

UCF confirms on its website the school is developing plans for “modified operations, should coronavirus more directly impact the university.” Campus is not expected to close.

The university confirmed essential campus operations would continue with remote work and online class options should it become necessary.

UCF students will be on spring break through March 14.

CURRENT STATUS: UCF is fully operational.

St. Leo University

There is no current communication on the university’s website that preparations for online classes are being made.

CURRENT STATUS: St. Leo University is fully operational.

Eckerd College

Eckerd College has no current communication regarding preparations for online classes on its website.

CURRENT STATUS: Eckerd College is fully operational.

New College of Florida

New College does not outline plans for any online class preparations on its campus-wide alert website.

CURRENT STATUS: New College of Florida is fully operational.

Florida Gulf Coast University

The university confirmed it is fully operational as of March 9 and will provide further updates on its website.

CURRENT STATUS: Florida Gulf Coast University is fully operational.

Ringling College of Art & Design

The Ringling College of Emergency Response Team is monitoring the virus and reviewing upcoming major campus events, including Accepted Students Day on April 4.

The college said the event is still scheduled, but that may change.

There is no word on moving classes online at this point in time.

CURRENT STATUS: Ringling College of Art & Design is fully operational.

Full Sail University

While Full Sail also is also closely monitoring the virus, no plans for moving forward into online classes are mentioned on the university website.

CURRENT STATUS: Fail Sail University is fully operational.

Stetson University

Stetson has established a coronavirus communication page but has not outlined plans for any online coursework.

CURRENT STATUS: Stetson University is fully operational.

