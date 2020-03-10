LIST: Major events canceled over coronavirus fears

SXSW 2020 banners are seen in the Red River Cultural District on March 6, 2020 in Austin Texas. – The South by Southwest festival in Texas has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers and the host city of Austin said on March 6, 2020. “The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU,” the festival said in a statement. “SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions.” (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise around the world, organizers of events are faced with a tough decision — cancel or carry on?

From Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day to Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW), thousands of events are being canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 3,900 people and infected more than 111,000.

Here’s a running list of major events that have been affected by the viral outbreak:

Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Boston’s mayor Marty Wash said Sunday’s parade, which draws between 600,000 to 1 million people each year, had been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for 3/15/20, is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/JzO9v4LZHH — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 9, 2020

Dublins’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Dublin has canceled its massive St. Patrick’s Day parade over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“Due to the unique nature and scale of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, in terms of size, the mass gathering of local and international travelers, and the continued progression of community transmission in some European countries, along with the emergence of a small number of cases of local transmission in Ireland, the Government has decided that St Patrick’s Day parades, including the Dublin parade, will not proceed,” the government said in a statement.

Ultra Music Festival

Fans from more than 120 countries were expected to descend on Miami for three-day festival, scheduled for March 20-22, but organizers announced on Twitter that it had been suspended until next year due to fears over coronavirus.

Calle Ocho Music Festival

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the event, which is one of America’s largest Latin music festivals, had been postponed. There was no information regarding when it would be rescheduled.

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) canceled its annual conference in Orlando over coronavirus concerns. President Trump was scheduled to speak at the event, and about 45,000 people were registered to attend.

South by Southwest

The City of Austin canceled the March dates for the festival, with Austin Public Health stating ” there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.”

SXSW organizers said they were exploring options to reschedule the event.

BNP Paribas Open

The event, which draws 450,000 people each year, was supposed to be held in Southern California later this month, but tournament officials canceled the event on Sunday, citing coronavirus concerns.

“As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event,” organizers said in a statement released on the tournament’s website. “This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and State of California.”

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content,” Facebook said in a statement.

The company’s annual developer conference was set to take place in San Jose, California on May 5 and 6.

Emerald City Comic Con

The four-day celebration in Seattle was originally scheduled for March 12-15. It’s been postponed until further notice.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation around the COVID-19 virus in Seattle, and, after many hours of conversation internally and consultation with local government officials and the tourism bureau, we have decided to move next week’s Emerald City Comic Con to Summer 2020 with date and detail announcement forthcoming,” said ReedPOP, the producers behind the event.

Tomorrowland Music Festival

France canceled the March edition of the electronic music festival, which was set to take place at Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21): info & updates: https://t.co/lyjg3dBqMg pic.twitter.com/brE0xRKAX3 — Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) March 5, 2020

Livre Paris Book Fair

The event was canceled due to France’s decision to ban all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, according to a statement on the book fair’s website.

The Tucson Festival of Books

The annual book festival was canceled after a number of authors pulled out amid coronavirus concerns.

“Amid concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have experienced more than 100 author cancellations; authors have expressed deep regret that they will not be able to spend the weekend with us,” organizers said in a statement on their website. “This has deeply affected our author panel schedule and we anticipate more changes and cancellations will be forthcoming. This leaves us with little or no way to plan for author panels or to communicate effectively with the public about those changes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

