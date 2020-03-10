LIST: Major concerts canceled over coronavirus fears

FILE – In this Friday, April 7, 2017, file photo, inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York. Pearl Jam is postponing multiple U.S. and Canadian shows on their Gigaton tour because of coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more countries move to restrict large-scale gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, artists from Pearl Jam to Madonna have been canceling or postponing major concerts and events, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 3,900 people and infected more than 111,000.

We’ve compiled a running list of concerts that have been affected by the virus:

Pearl Jam

The band said it has postponed the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour “with deep frustration and regret.”

“The levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” a band statement said. “Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”

The new dates will be announced at a later date. Current tickets will be honored.

Mariah Carey

The singer took to Instagram and said she was “so sad” to announce she is postponing her March 10 concert in Honolulu.

“I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” Carey said. “Evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

Ciara

The pregnant singer postponed her March 19 performance in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

The grand opening was pushed back to the summer and the concert will be rescheduled at a later date.

Madonna

The pop star was forced to cancel the last two stops of her tour in France after the country banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” Live Nation said in a statement. “Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.”

Green Day

According to Variety, the punk trio postponed stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band said in a statement.

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals have canceled their March 2-5 tour dates in Japan.

Due to the ongoing situation in the region, we have unfortunately had to cancel the upcoming BHIC Tour of Japan.



Most importantly we are wishing well to all those affected.

We apologize to our fans in Japan for this inconvenience and we hope to reschedule soon.



BHIC pic.twitter.com/SlZopPm18j — Ben Harper (@BenHarper) February 28, 2020

Avril Lavigne

The singer took to social media to announce the cancellation of the Asian leg of her Head Above Water World Tour.

“I am sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” Lavigne said on social media. “My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

BTS

The South Korean boy band scrapped a number of concerts planned in Korea.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the band said on Twitter in Korean. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

Khalid

The R&B singer and songwriter has postponed tour dates in Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Bangalore, citing concerns for “the safety of Khalid’s fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts.”

Old Dominion

The country band called off their appearance at the international C2C festival, citing coronavirus concerns.

“After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the @c2cfestival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow,” the band said in a statement. “We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority.”

Queen and Adam Lambert

The rock band said it is rescheduling its May 26 concert in Paris due to coronavirus concerns.

“Unfortunately, our show in Paris has had to be postponed following a government decree in France to cancel all indoor events over 5,000 capacity in France until 31st May in an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” the band said in a statement on their website. “We are currently working with the promoter to try to reschedule the date. We will make a further announcement at the earliest opportunity. Please keep hold of your tickets, which would be valid for the new date. Ticket holders will be advised on reimbursement procedure, if required, in due course.”

“No other Queen + Adam Lambert shows have been affected at this time.”

South by Southwest

The City of Austin canceled the March dates for the festival, with Austin Public Health stating ” there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.”

SXSW organizers said they were exploring options to reschedule the event.

Ultra Music Festival

Fans from more than 120 countries were expected to descend on Miami for three-day festival, scheduled for March 20-22, but organizers announced on Twitter that it had been suspended until next year due to fears over coronavirus.

Calle Ocho Music Festival

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the event, which is one of America’s largest Latin music festivals, had been postponed. There was no information regarding when it would be rescheduled.

Tomorrowland Music Festival

France canceled the March edition of the electronic music festival, which was set to take place at Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21): info & updates: https://t.co/lyjg3dBqMg pic.twitter.com/brE0xRKAX3 — Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) March 5, 2020

