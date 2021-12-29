List: COVID-19 testing locations opening in Tampa Bay as demand rises

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More COVID-19 testing locations are opening across the Tampa Bay area as the demand for tests increase after holiday travel and rise of the omicron variant of the virus.

8 On Your Side has compiled a county-by-county list of testing locations across the area that will be updated as new information comes in to our newsroom.

Some locations listed offer PCR and/or rapid antigen testing, while others offer vaccinations and/or monoclonal antibody treatment in addition to testing.

Hillsborough County

8701 Progress Blvd, Tampa

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Dec. 30

Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Dec. 31

Open New Year’s Day

No appointment needed, but residents can pre-register contact information to receive test results

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

West Tampa Community Resource Center

2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

Vaccinations and monoclonal antibody therapy also available

Hillsborough County Rapid Response Temporary Testing Sites – Open Dec. 31 through Jan. 2

According to the county, due to limited supply, residents who were exposed and/or are showing symptoms are recommended to utilize these testing sites. Both sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the daily supply is given. Supply updates can be found on the county’s Facebook or Twitter.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City



Pinellas County

Center for Health Equity

2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., clients accepted until 4:30 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

7150 11th Ave. in Largo

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., clients accepted until 4:30 p.m. Site opens Dec. 30

Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

A list of Urgent Care locations and other clinics can be found on the Pinellas County website.

Pasco County

Gulf View Square Mall

9409 US-19, Port Richey

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments not required, but highly recommended

Testing administered via drive-thru

A list of pharmacy, Urgent Care locations and other clinics can be found on the Pasco County website.

Polk County

Auburndale Testing & Vaccination Center

245 E. Lake Ave., Auburndale

Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Call 863-519-7910 for required appointment

Gill Jones Center

3425 U.S. 17 N, Winter Haven

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Day

Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health

RP Funding Center

701 W. Lime St., Lakeland

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open New Year’s Eve 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open New Year’s Day from noon to 6 p.m.

Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health

Bartow Regional Medical Center

2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year’s Day

Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health

Manatee County

1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment needed

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

Sarasota County

Ed Smith Stadium

2700 12th Street, Sarasota

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

PCR tests offered

Bradenton Road Location

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Day

No appointment needed

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

*Note from Sarasota County: If using Apple Maps, use the address 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. If using Google Maps, use the address 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Hernando County

There are currently no locations offering COVID-19 testing managed by the health department in Hernando County, but the county does list Urgent Care, pharmacy and other clinic locations on its website.

Citrus County

Central Ridge Community

77 Civic Cir, Beverly Hills

Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are highly recommended

Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health

Highlands County

Florida Department of Health

7205 South Georgia Blvd, Sebring

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are highly recommended

PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered

Testing provided by Nomi Health