List: COVID-19 testing locations opening in Tampa Bay as demand rises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More COVID-19 testing locations are opening across the Tampa Bay area as the demand for tests increase after holiday travel and rise of the omicron variant of the virus.
8 On Your Side has compiled a county-by-county list of testing locations across the area that will be updated as new information comes in to our newsroom.
Some locations listed offer PCR and/or rapid antigen testing, while others offer vaccinations and/or monoclonal antibody treatment in addition to testing.
Hillsborough County
Progress Village Park
8701 Progress Blvd, Tampa
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Dec. 30
Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
Al Lopez Park
4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Dec. 31
Open New Year’s Day
No appointment needed, but residents can pre-register contact information to receive test results
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
West Tampa Community Resource Center
2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
Vaccinations and monoclonal antibody therapy also available
Hillsborough County Rapid Response Temporary Testing Sites – Open Dec. 31 through Jan. 2
According to the county, due to limited supply, residents who were exposed and/or are showing symptoms are recommended to utilize these testing sites. Both sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the daily supply is given. Supply updates can be found on the county’s Facebook or Twitter.
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center
- 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Plant City Community Resource Center
- 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
Pinellas County
Center for Health Equity
2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg
Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., clients accepted until 4:30 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
Largo – Pinellas County/DOH-supported site
7150 11th Ave. in Largo
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., clients accepted until 4:30 p.m. Site opens Dec. 30
Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
A list of Urgent Care locations and other clinics can be found on the Pinellas County website.
Pasco County
Gulf View Square Mall
9409 US-19, Port Richey
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Appointments not required, but highly recommended
Testing administered via drive-thru
A list of pharmacy, Urgent Care locations and other clinics can be found on the Pasco County website.
Polk County
Auburndale Testing & Vaccination Center
245 E. Lake Ave., Auburndale
Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Call 863-519-7910 for required appointment
Gill Jones Center
3425 U.S. 17 N, Winter Haven
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Day
Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health
RP Funding Center
701 W. Lime St., Lakeland
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open New Year’s Eve 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open New Year’s Day from noon to 6 p.m.
Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health
Bartow Regional Medical Center
2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year’s Day
Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health
Manatee County
Bradenton Area Convention Center
1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment needed
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
Sarasota County
Ed Smith Stadium
2700 12th Street, Sarasota
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
PCR tests offered
Bradenton Road Location
5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota
Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed New Year’s Day
No appointment needed
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
*Note from Sarasota County: If using Apple Maps, use the address 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. If using Google Maps, use the address 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
Hernando County
There are currently no locations offering COVID-19 testing managed by the health department in Hernando County, but the county does list Urgent Care, pharmacy and other clinic locations on its website.
Citrus County
Central Ridge Community
77 Civic Cir, Beverly Hills
Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended
Testing administered via drive-thru and provided by Nomi Health
Highlands County
Florida Department of Health
7205 South Georgia Blvd, Sebring
Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended
PCR tests and rapid antigen tests offered
Testing provided by Nomi Health