Lions nap on road amid coronavirus lockdown in South Africa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Even lions are enjoying the peace and quiet, a set of new photos from South Africa‘s Kruger National Park shows.

The images show a pride of lions lounging on a road, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of the photographer, park ranger Richard Sowry.

“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” tweeted Kruger Wednesday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Kruger has been shut since March 25 as part of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 8 extended the country’s strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until the end of April.