Free COVID-19 testing options available as lines grown in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The lines at COVID-19 testing locations are getting longer on both sides of the bay.

Patty Gelman arrived at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday only to find the line backed up into the street and then snaking through the parking lot.

“It’s very long and I wasn’t expecting this. We were looking for a rapid test so this is one of the first places that came up,” said Gelman.

Chris Brucceleri got into line for a test because he’s planning to travel home to New York to visit family for the holidays and he’s required to get a test before he can return. Despite the line, Brucceleri says the Raymond James testing location is his best option.

“Everyone is done for the day, it’s too late, it’s the only place open still,” said Brucceleri.

Hillsborough County says there are several testing locations in the county that offer free tests.

“Raymond James is one location. The Lee Davis Center. We also have our site located at the Suncoast Community Center and there is also still mobile testing that’s available,” said Inaki Rezola with Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County offers a complete list of testing locations on its website. Pinellas County also has a number of options for free testing locations.

“Some of those places include CVS. You can go to CVS, you can go to their website and schedule an appointment, you can do it at their drive-through. I personally did that last Friday. I got my test results (Wednesday,)” said David Connor with Pinellas County.