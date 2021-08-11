Lightning national anthem singer to be released from hospital after COVID-19 battle, husband says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s national anthem singer who has been battling COVID-19 for weeks, is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

In a Facebook message to 8 On Your Side, Sonya’s husband, Jimmy Kirsey said she will likely go home on Friday.

Despite being vaccinated, Sonya, had spent the last few weeks in the hospital battling the highly contagious delta variant. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago, which made her more vulnerable to the virus.

Her husband said she wanted to strongly encourage others to get vaccinated to help save lives.

Bryson-Kirksey was moved into an intensive care unit after her condition took a turn for the worse. But earlier this month, she began making progress and was moved out of the ICU.

People from across Tampa Bay shared messages of love and support for Sonya with 8 On Your Side. The singer said she was grateful for the well-wishes, and wanted to respond to each person individually, but that her doctors had wanted her to focus on her rest, breathing and healing.