Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey out of ICU, recovering from COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – A beloved member of the Bolts Nation is on the road to recovery following her battle with COVID-19.

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully vaccinated is finally out of the ICU. She has been in the hospital since July 16.

Sonya although vaccinated for COVID-19 has an underlying condition: Multiple sclerosis.

Her husband tells 8 On Your Side that she is currently in a recovery room working on her breathing and lungs.

There’s been an outpouring of support from fans of the back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning hockey team.

Countless prayers have been pouring in from all over Tampa Bay, including a heartfelt message of support and love from her close friend, Titus O’Neil.

“I am putting my arms out wide, my big arms, hugging Sonya, wrapping my arms around her,” he said with a smile. “I want her to know, I love her, I support her and I’m praying for her. I can’t wait to hug her when she gets out of the hospital.”

He called on the community to pray for this Tampa Bay treasure, sending her support and encouragement. “Now is the time Champa Bay needs to come together for Sonya, we need to rally around her. She is a champion,” he said.