Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Lido Beach to reopen to public on Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIDO KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – After being closed for two months, Lido Beach is officially back open to the public.

Sarasota commissioners voted 4 to 1 Monday to reopen the public beach on Lido Key. Commissioner Willie Shaw made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Hagen Brody.

Crews will take down barricades at beach accesses Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Brody stressed how significant Lido Beach traffic is to small businesses on St. Armands Circle. He told commissioners around 10 businesses on the circle have gone out of business since the pandemic started.

“They are living this day by day, hour by hour,” said Commissioner Brody.

Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch explained that she doesn’t want the community to get the wrong impression by the beach reopening, but ultimately supported the motion to reopen.

“If you don’t feel safe, don’t go out,” said Mayor Ahearn-Koch.

Vice-Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie is the only member of the commission who did not support the motion. She said her concern is that city leaders are “inviting the spread of this virus” without putting restrictions in place.

The City of Sarasota continues encouraging residents to adhere by CDC guidelines.

“Citizens are advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safe social distancing in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. City residents are also strongly urged to wear protective masks when leaving home under the City’s local public health emergency declaration,” said city staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss