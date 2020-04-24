‘Lethal combination’: Former FEMA admin talks dangers of using disinfectants to treat coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump on Thursday wondered about the prospect of using disinfectants and other chemicals to treat COVID-19.

The idea left many puzzled.

“As a president, he should make better decisions,” Tampa resident Porsha Greene said. “I don’t think that’s a comment he should have made.”

That comment came during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” the president said. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

It is a bad idea, according to Craig Fugate. He was the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, under President Barack Obama. Before that, he served as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management during the tenure of Gov. Jeb Bush.

“If you’ve injected yourself with one of these cleaning products, they can very rapidly move you into a critical situation,” Fugate told 8 On Your Side. “Hopefully you don’t do it but if you do it, get to a hospital. You’re probably not doing very well.”

Fugate suggests medical advice in a situation like the coronavirus crisis come from the medical experts.

“In a crisis, you always want to tell people the best information. You don’t want to guess. You don’t what to give opinions. And when we don’t know the answer, we need to tell people we don’t know the answer,” he said.

The maker of Lysol also denounced President Trump’s remarks, saying its products should never be used in the body or on the skin.

The president addressed his remarks on Friday during a briefing in the Oval Office, telling reporters he was asking the disinfectant questions “sarcastically.”